Uhhhhh… Kanye West Appears in McDonald’s Super Bowl Commercial

Kanye West reprised his acting skills in McDonald’s Super Bowl ad.

The fast food chain premiered a commercial on Sunday night during the NBC broadcast of the big game. The premise of the ad includes McDonald’s customers having trouble making up their minds on what to order, whether in the drive-thru, ordering over the phone or inside one of the restaurants. In the clip, West rolls up in a McDonald’s drive thru in one of his infamous Sherp ATVs, popping out the front to place his order, only to freeze when he can’t figure out what he wants. The “Donda” rapper tells the operator, “Can I get uhhhhhh” — stopping on the last word while he makes his selection.

Ye wasn’t the only recognizable face in the advertisement. Some other famous faces, like 23XI NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and iconic McDonald’s character, Grimace, can be seen.

The 2022 Super Bowl will take place between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in California. At the game’s start, country musician Mickey Guyton will sing the National Anthem, while Jhene Aiko will cover “America the Beautiful.” The 2022 halftime show features a variety of performers this year, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. One of the game’s most fun and unique elements are its commercials, many of which have become iconic for memorable content and celebrity cameos; some of this years’ include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Salma Hayek, Lindsay Lohan, Kevin Hart and Trevor Noah in clips for BMW, Planet Fitness, Sam’s Club and Uber Eats.

See more of West’s style through the years.