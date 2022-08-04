Jane Fonda Gets the World Moving in a Athletic Two-Piece and Sleek Black Running Shoes for H&M Move

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jane Fonda gets up and moving with some help from H&M and its new activewear line.

Jane Fonda for H&M Move. CREDIT: H&M

H&M is embarking on a bold mission to democratize sportswear and get the whole world moving with the launch of its new brand H&M Move on Aug. 4. According to the Swedish fast fashion brand, this new line offers a more accessible vision of sport by reframing it as “movement, celebrating the fact that everyone on the planet is already a mover.” H&M Move also aims to equip the world with stylish and functional ‘movewear’ that will support movers of all abilities and skills to move comfortably and confidently in a multitude of ways.

Jane Fonda for H&M Move. CREDIT: H&M

Jane Fonda for H&M Move. CREDIT: H&M

Fonda ruled the ’80s with her entertaining aerobic videos in colorful athletic wear and has been making millions get up and move for over 40 years since she released her first guided work-out. The sentiment makes Fonda the most qualified to be the face of this dynamic collection. The actress and activist posed for a series of dynamic photos in two similar monogrammed two piece sets from the H&M Move Monogram Collection. One outfit features a long sleeve grey and black zip up with silver hardware and a swirling white design. The zip up comes paired with a pair of joggers in the same print and style. The second outfit is much of the same except the top is sports bra-esque layered over a black long sleeve. Fonda wore black athletic shoes for both outfits made of a breathable mesh with long pointed toes, no laces, and thick soles.

Jane Fonda and JaQuel Knight for H&M Move. CREDIT: H&M

Jane Fonda and JaQuel Knight for H&M Move. CREDIT: H&M

Both for women and men, H&M Move featuresa wide range of ‘movewear’ designed to bounce, flex, skip and flow. The first drop includes a variety of Move Essentials, including functional tops, lightweight jackets and a broad selection of tights and bras, alongside items specifically designed to train and run.

Jane Fonda for H&M Move. CREDIT: H&M

Jane Fonda for H&M Move. CREDIT: H&M

