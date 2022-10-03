Christina Ricci and Leslie Odom Jr. Star in Nordstrom’s 2022 Holiday Campaign

Nordstrom has tapped Grammy and Tony award winning performer Leslie Odom Jr. and Emmy nominated actress Christina Ricci for this year’s “Make Merry” holiday campaign.

According to the Seattle-based department store chain, this year’s campaign aims to “spread cheer by showing the real human connection through warm and intimate moments shared amongst loved ones in their most personal settings.”

Shot by photographer Jacob Pritchard, the campaign invites us into the home of Odom Jr. along with his wife, actress Nicolette Robinson, and their two children (Lucille Ruby and Able Phineas) as they unwrap gifts and share a warm family meal.

Leslie Odom Jr. with wife Nicolette Robinson and their children. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

“What I love about the holidays is that it means something slightly different to everyone, but at the core of it it’s about family, tradition, and adding new memories from year to year,” Odom Jr. said in a statement. “Capturing the essence of the holidays in our home with Nordstrom will be a special memory for us. It was really important to them that we felt like they were celebrating us exactly as we are today.”

As for Ricci, she makes a fashionable statement alongside her husband, hair stylist Mark Hampton, as they get glam for the holiday party season. “Dressing for the holidays is always so much more fun than dressing any other time of year,” said Ricci. “It’s the holiday season, so it’s party season, and I guess it’s like the second week in December when all of a sudden it’s a party every other night – it’s so fun and exciting.”

The full season’s campaign is rounded out by a diverse supporting cast of creatives, industry influencers, and guest curators including comedian Lisa Gilroy, style influencers Mordechai and Sara Rubinstein, Merci Milo shop owner Caroline Rodrigues, author and Bonberi founder Nicole Berrie, outdoor enthusiast and Hike Clerb founder Evelynn Escobar, Yowie founder Shannon Maldonado, and canine style icon Boobie Billie.

Christina Ricci CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom