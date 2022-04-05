Bella Hadid Models Burberry’s New Lola Bag With Boots & Sandals

Bella Hadid is one of Burberry’s newest poster stars.

The model appeared in an ad for Burberry’s Lola bag that was revealed today in a chic video posted to Instagram. The campaign showed Hadid and Lourdes Leon (Madonna’s daughter), Jourdan Dunn and Ella Richards on a mechanical horse with the bags.

For Hadid’s outfit, she went with a red quilted jacket that featured a chevron print on the front of the piece that imitated the brand’s signature plaid pattern. It also had a black collar for a nice pop of color. On the lower half, Hadid coordinated with black trousers that tied her look together seamlessly.

Bella Hadid in Burberry’s newest campaign for its Lola Bag released on April 05, 2022. CREDIT: Burberry/Torso Solutions/MEGA Bella Hadid in Burberry’s newest campaign for its Lola Bag released on April 05, 2022. CREDIT: Burberry/Torso Solutions/MEGA In another shot of the campaign, Hadid had on a jumpsuit that was adorned in the same pattern.

Bella Hadid in Burberry’s newest campaign for its Lola Bag released on April 05, 2022. CREDIT: Burberry/Torso Solutions/MEGA As for accessories, Hadid carried a black version of the bag that had gold hardware and a matching chain. And in another shot, she wore a white version that had gold hardware and a shoulder chain.

Bella Hadid in Burberry’s newest campaign for its Lola Bag released on April 05, 2022. CREDIT: Burberry/Torso Solutions/MEGA

Bella Hadid in Burberry’s newest campaign for its Lola Bag released on April 05, 2022. CREDIT: Burberry/Torso Solutions/MEGA

Although her shoes got cut off in the first video, the second video revealed she wore a pair of black sandals that unified her ensemble.

Hadid’s clothing aesthetic is both modern and chic. For example, she recently wore a pink off-the-shoulder sweater coordinated with floral-print dark wash bootcut jeans paired with brown leather boots while out and about in New York.

