Bella Hadid Models Burberry’s New Lola Bag With Boots & Sandals

By Jacorey Moon
March 2020
August 2020
September 2020
November 2020
Bella Hadid is one of Burberry’s newest poster stars.

The model appeared in an ad for Burberry’s Lola bag that was revealed today in a chic video posted to Instagram. The campaign showed Hadid and Lourdes Leon (Madonna’s daughter), Jourdan Dunn and Ella Richards on a mechanical horse with the bags.

For Hadid’s outfit, she went with a red quilted jacket that featured a chevron print on the front of the piece that imitated the brand’s signature plaid pattern. It also had a black collar for a nice pop of color. On the lower half, Hadid coordinated with black trousers that tied her look together seamlessly.

In another shot of the campaign, Hadid had on a jumpsuit that was adorned in the same pattern.

As for accessories, Hadid carried a black version of the bag that had gold hardware and a matching chain. And in another shot, she wore a white version that had gold hardware and a shoulder chain.

Although her shoes got cut off in the first video, the second video revealed she wore a pair of black sandals that unified her ensemble.

Hadid’s clothing aesthetic is both modern and chic. For example, she recently wore a pink off-the-shoulder sweater coordinated with floral-print dark wash bootcut jeans paired with brown leather boots while out and about in New York.

Click through the gallery to see Hadid’s street style evolution. 

ad