Track Star Allyson Felix Chicly Races in High-Slit Dress After Slipping Off Triple-Strap Heels in Omega Watches Commercial

Allyson Felix showed off her sophisticated style sense in a new Omega commercial. The five-time track and field Olympian is one of the Swiss luxury watch company’s latest ambassador.

In the 30-second clip shared yesterday on the brand’s social media accounts, Felix looks sharp in a floor-length black blazer dress that features a plunging V-cut neckline with ruched detailing on the bodice, a risky thigh-high side slit and sweeping hem. She completed her look with the De Ville Trésor watch in 18K Moonshine. Omega has a long tradition of creating beautiful watches for women. In the contemporary Trésor collection, each watch has been crafted with a pure design and a truly modern edge. Felix’s particular watch includes a sparkling gold-tone bracelet with a diamond encrusted case and green face.

“I’m not one for standing still.” @AllysonFelix – wearing the De Ville Trésor in Moonshine™ Gold with malachite dial. https://t.co/Ak8xOpCBtW#OMEGAMyChoice pic.twitter.com/Ti5DH7UMUL — OMEGA (@omegawatches) June 14, 2022

Sticking to a monochromatic moment, Felix finished off her look with strappy sandals. The leather silhouette had thin straps on the instep and ankle and sat atop a stacked heel. Strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

Felix joins a growing family of athletes who are also Omega ambassadors, including other Olympians such as Michael Phelps, Caeleb Dressel, Noah Lyles, Shaun White and Dalilah Muhammad, among others. Omega has been the official timekeeper for the Olympic Games since 1932.