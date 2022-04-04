Selena Gomez & Her Mother Debut Wondermind Mental Health Company

Selena Gomez’s new mental fitness company Wondermind has officially made its debut.

Wondermind, which the actress co-founded with her mom, Mandy Teefey, and Newsette founder Daniella Pierson, aims to “democratize and destigmatize mental health globally via daily editorial content, insightful entertainment, and tangible tools.” The mental health company is starting off with a newsletter produced three times weekly that will offer tips, resources and interviews. It will also debut a monthly “cover story” featuring global names.

Selena Gomez (L) poses with her mom, Mandy Teefey (seated), and co-CEO Daniella Pierson for their new company Wondermind. CREDIT: MEGA

And starting this summer, Wondermind will also launch a weekly “MindHit” podcast that will include insight and advice from renowned psychiatrists, athletes and celebrities. Moreover, it will develop into a multimedia brand producing TV and original film content.

“Every person has their own mental health journey. If we ignore them, glamorize them or hide them from the world, it doesn’t change that the journey is very real,” Gomez said.

“We hope to be the one stop shop for all aspects of mental fitness. We have taken an unexpected and innovative chance on the way people can understand and participate in a creative foundation to show anyone that a shift is possible,” said co-founder and co-CEO Mandy Teefey.

This new venture isn’t so much of a surprise coming from Gomez, who has dealt with mental and physical health struggles over the years. The “Only Murders in the Building” star was diagnosed with Lupus years ago and has helped to raise money to help find a cure for the autoimmune disease. In 2018, a portion of the proceeds from her collaboration with Puma went to the Lupus Research Alliance.