Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion to Headline PMC’s Two-Day Festival LA3C

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) has tapped music superstars Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion to headline the first edition of LA3C, a two-day culture and creativity festival taking place December 10-11 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park.

Three-time, Grammy award-winning Megan Thee Stallion will headline the show on Saturday, December 10, and Maluma will headline Sunday, December 11, PMC said in a statement on Wednesday. The festival will also include performances by K Pop stage-breakers Seventeen and L.A. music icon Snoop Dogg.

“I have always been inspired by Los Angeles, its people, its vibrancy, its diversity and its creativity,” Jay Penske, PMC chairman, CEO and founder, said in a statement. “We are proudly building an event with a significant long-term vision. Right now, being together in person means so much to us all. Our event will be a place to celebrate and give back to this incredible city and the people who make it so unique.”

To bring the festival to life, Penske tapped Juan Mora, an impact investor and non-profit leader, as LA3C’s chief executive. In a statement, Mora said it was an “honor and privilege” to build this festival. “We believe that Los Angeles is a place where people come to pursue their creative passions and a place where talent, diversity and culture thrive,” Mora said. “Our programming is meant to reflect our community and to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome. Jay’s vision and the commitment to positively impact the city of Los Angeles inspires us all. I plan to leverage the expertise of Penske Media’s iconic brands to create an experience for all who join us.”

The festival’s mark, LA3C, stands for Los Angeles (LA), the Capital of Culture & Creativity (3C) and aims to connect people and communities through the city’s most influential and inspiring music, food and art. The two-day celebration will be a curation of experiences including a range of multicultural food and flavors punctuated by bold and interactive art on display from some of the world’s most talented artists.

According to PMC, LA3C is committed to nurturing L.A.’s creative heart and preserving Los Angeles as a capital of creativity and culture for years to come. In its inaugural year, LA3C will support the next generations of creative talent in Los Angeles through partnerships with nonprofit arts organizations Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA) and Film Independent.

For over 30 years, Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA) has helped young people overcome barriers through exceptional, integrated programs and personalized guidance in a trusted, nurturing environment. Thousands of youth attend HOLA’s academic, arts, athletics, and wellness programs yearly and at no cost. HOLA’s Visual Arts and Music departments are dedicated to the idea that every child, regardless of socioeconomic status, deserves the chance to create.

Film Independent champions creative independence in visual storytelling and supports a community of artists who embody diversity, innovation and uniqueness of vision. For nearly 30 years, Film Independent’s Project Involve has been a leader in building a more inclusive and equitable industry by supporting emerging filmmakers from communities underrepresented in film and entertainment.

LA3C’s full talent lineup including musicians, chefs, artists and programming details will be unveiled in the coming weeks. Tickets are on-sale now at LA3C.com.

FN and Fairchild Fashion Group are owned by PMC.