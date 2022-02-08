Tara Lipinski & Johnny Weir Dip It Low for TikTok’s Viral ‘Drop Challenge’ Challenge

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

If you aren’t following Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir’s joint Instagram page, then you might want to start. The figure skating legends constantly give their followers a closer look at their friendship with funny videos and snapshots of their head-turning outfits while they serve as commentators for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

On Tuesday, the dynamic duo decided to take part in the new TikTok Drop Challenge. The Drop Challenge sees people going about their normal activities at the tune of “Partition” by Beyoncé — only to suddenly squat down to the ground while staring at the camera.

The NBC Olympic commentators decided to share their own rendition of the challenge and dropped it low at various locations, including a bedroom, parking garage and dressing room. They even managed to get some studio staff members to join in on the fun. “Typical day at the studio,” they wrote under the video.

The best friends made sure to complete the video with a stylish wardrobe and fashionable footwear. Weir added a pop of color to his cozy and casual look with a pair of Nike Air Max 97 Red “Gold Sequin” sneakers. Remixing the original “Metallic Gold” colorway of the silhouette, the sneaker includes rouge tones, red leather mudgards and shimmering sequins on the two uppermost tracks. The remainder of the shoe’s build is rather standard, with solid black soles, white midsoles, and a standard black mesh base comprising the structural and cushioning components. The sneaker currently retails for $80 on StockX.

Lipinski also appeared in a stylish pair of kicks, but eventually slipped into red strappy sandals. The heels made for a monochrome moment as they were a nice complement to her red sequin mini dress. The shoe style included a double strap across the toe and a thin 4-inch heel.

When it comes to fashion, Lipinski and Weir are known for their vibrant matching outfits on and off the ice. The Olympians first appeared on NBC together at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games and have formed a strong bond ever since.