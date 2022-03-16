×
Charli D’Amelio Does ‘Dirty Dancing’ Tribute in Flared Pink Skirt and Silver Heels for ‘Step Into the Movies’

By Aaron Royce
Nobody puts Charli D’Amelio in a corner — which the influencer proves in the upcoming ABC special “Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.”

During the dance special, the TikTok star partnered with Derek Hough to re-create a scene from the 1987 film “Dirty Dancing.” Mimicking Frances “Baby” Houseman’s (Jennifer Grey) iconic dance number with Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze), D’Amelio donned a pale pink dress. The sleeveless number featured a flared layered skirt, adding to its subtle but elegant drama.

Charli D'Amelio, Derek Hough, Step Into The Movies, ABC, dress, pink dress, heels, silver heels, metallic heels, strappy heels, special
Charli D’Amelio and Derek Hough perform a “Dirty Dancing” dance routine on “Step Into…The Movies,” which premieres on Sunday, March 20 on ABC.
CREDIT: ABC
When it came to footwear, D’Amelio opted for a pair of metallic heeled dance shoes. Featuring heels totaling at least 2 inches in height, the style include shiny silver leather uppers with a strappy silhouette, closed toes and ankle straps. The pair gave D’Amelio’s look a hint of glamour, while remaining versatile so her dance moves with Hough took center stage.

A closer look at D’Amelio’s heels.
CREDIT: ABC
“Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough,” includes a roster of talent reimagining classic dance scenes in film, including Kevin Bacon, Jenna Dewan, Ariana DeBose, Harry Shum Jr., Baz Luhrmann, Tate McRae, Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Amber Riley and John Stamos. It airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Emmy Award-winning choreographers and professional dancers Hough and his sister Julianne Hough are re-creating the most legendary cinematic performances in a new one-hour special, “Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.” Reimagined through a modern lens, the performances will draw inspiration from iconic films such as “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Moulin Rouge,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Chicago,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Saturday Night Fever” and “La La Land.“

Discover D’Amelio’s boldest looks over the years in the gallery.

