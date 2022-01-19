Netflix Releases New First-Look Photos for ‘Bridgerton’ Season Two

Netflix released new photos for the impending second season of “Bridgerton.”
Some of the faces included in the shots are Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Claudia Jesse (Eloise Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte) and newly inducted Simone Ashley, who will be playing Kate Sharma.
In February 2021, Netflix revealed that Ashley would be playing Kate Sharma, who is the female lead and Lord Anthony’s romantic interest to become the newest love affair. The second season will focus upon Lord Anthony’s quest to find love. The first season of Netflix’s hit series focused on the lord’s younger sister, Daphne Bridgerton and her romance with Simon Basset.
“Bridgerton” got renewed for a second season a month after its initial release due to its incredibly high reception. Within a month, the series became the streaming site’s biggest launch ever with 82 million household viewers.
Shonda Rhimes created the show, and it debuted on Christmas Day in 2020 and became an instant phenomenon due to the subject matter and its new approach to telling a love story. Viewers and critics alike describe the show as being a mash-up between “Gossip Girl” and “Pride and Prejudice.”
The second season of “Bridgerton” will be available for streaming exclusively on March 25, 2022.