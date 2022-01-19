Netflix Releases New First-Look Photos for ‘Bridgerton’ Season Two

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 204 of "Bridgerton."

Netflix released new photos for the impending second season of “Bridgerton.”

Some of the faces included in the shots are Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Claudia Jesse (Eloise Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte) and newly inducted Simone Ashley, who will be playing Kate Sharma.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in episode 207 of “Bridgerton.” CREDIT: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

In February 2021, Netflix revealed that Ashley would be playing Kate Sharma, who is the female lead and Lord Anthony’s romantic interest to become the newest love affair. The second season will focus upon Lord Anthony’s quest to find love. The first season of Netflix’s hit series focused on the lord’s younger sister, Daphne Bridgerton and her romance with Simon Basset.

“Bridgerton” got renewed for a second season a month after its initial release due to its incredibly high reception. Within a month, the series became the streaming site’s biggest launch ever with 82 million household viewers.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 204 of “Bridgerton”. CREDIT: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Shonda Rhimes created the show, and it debuted on Christmas Day in 2020 and became an instant phenomenon due to the subject matter and its new approach to telling a love story. Viewers and critics alike describe the show as being a mash-up between “Gossip Girl” and “Pride and Prejudice.”

The second season of “Bridgerton” will be available for streaming exclusively on March 25, 2022.

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Rupert Young as Jack in episode 204 of “Bridgerton.” CREDIT: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 203 of “Bridgerton”. CREDIT: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 202 of “Bridgerton”. CREDIT: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma in episode 201 of “Bridgerton”. CREDIT: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 201 of “Bridgerton”. CREDIT: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX