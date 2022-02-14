50 Cent Crashes Super Bowl Halftime Show in Surprise Upside-Down Performance With Flexing and Retro Style References

50 Cent made a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime show—though it was slightly out of the ordinary.

Following Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s initial “The Next Episode” and “California Love” performances, 50 Cent suddenly appeared flexing while hanging upside down. The technique directly referenced the same imagery from his iconic “In Da Club” music video. The rapper performed the 2003 hit as well, before Mary J. Blige took the stage to sing her smash 2001 song “Family Affair.”

For the occasion, 50 Cent wore a white sweatband—again, directly referencing the “in Da Club” video. However, for a modern update, the rapper also donned a classic white tank top with black and gray-striped straps and black trousers. A gold chain necklace with a “50” pendant and dazzling diamond-encrusted watch completed his look.

The 2022 Super Bowl will take place between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in California. At the game’s start, country musician Mickey Guyton will sing the National Anthem, while Jhene Aiko will cover “America the Beautiful.” The 2022 halftime show features a variety of performers this year, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. One of the game’s most fun and unique elements are its commercials, many of which have become iconic for memorable content and celebrity cameos; some of this years’ include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Salma Hayek, Lindsay Lohan, Kevin Hart and Trevor Noah in clips for BMW, Planet Fitness, Sam’s Club and Uber Eats.

