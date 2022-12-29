Brian Atwood, Zac Posen, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Yoko Ono and More React to the Passing of Vivienne Westwood

Vivienne Westwood and models walk the runway during her ready-to-wear Autumn/Winter 2011 show during Paris Fashion Week at Pavillon Concorde on March 4, 2011 in Paris, France.

Celebrities and the fashion crowd took to social media on Thursday following the surprise news of Dame Vivienne Westwood’s death.

The announcement of Westwood’s passing was made on the designer’s official Instagram account on Thursday. “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London,” the post said.

“Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better,” the post continued. “She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.”

In a series of posts on Instagram Stories, footwear designer Brian Atwood wrote, “Loss of an icon. A woman. A designer. That helped define a generation.”

Designer Zac Posen wrote in Instagram, “Dame #viviennewestwood A brilliant original who changed the world of fashion and culture. A pioneer, Time Bandit, shape shifter, imagineering provocateur and a bold vocal Activist. She wanted us to save our own home from climate change and over-consumption. She was on a ecological crusade. Let’s not forget and learn from her wisdom and take more action! #climaterevolution.”

Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli shared a few photos on Westwood on his Instagram Stories as a way of paying tribute, while designer Marc Jacobs commenting on a separate post writing, “Rest in Peace dear Vivienne.”

Actress Juliette Lewis posted a photo of Westwood on Instagram and shared, “Be reasonable. Demand the impossible” and recalled a conversation the two had about music and economic sustainability. “She was always creating for the future by looking unflinchingly and seeringly [sic] into the now,” Lewis wrote. “She didn’t just question main stream age & beauty standards. She didn’t even see or acknowledge them as having anything to do with the relevance and necessity for individualistic aesthetic expression.”

Yoko Ono took to Twitter to post this tribute, “Rest in peace, Vivienne. What a woman – so young at heart, motivated, beautiful and elegant. Our love and deepest condolences go out to Andreas, Ben, Joseph and families. Love, Yoko.”

Playwright Jeremy O. Harris praised Westwood on Twitter for challenging people to use fashion as “an extension of our politics” and thanked her for teaching “us so much while also making us beautiful.”

Musician Boy George took to Twitter to share this, “R.I.P to the great and inspiring Vivienne Westwood who lead us through punk and beyond. Laughed at by the fashion industry but without question she is the undisputed Queen of British fashion. I love you! Oh bondage up yours!”

Former actress and activist Rose McGowan wrote on Twitter, “Deeply saddened by a true punk’s passing, Vivienne Westwood, what a hellraiser, what a talent. #VivienneWestwood #angelofdemocracy.”

Jewelry designer Pamela Love wrote on Instagram, “’A status symbol is a book. A very easy book to read is The Catcher in the Rye. Walk around with that under your arm, kids. That is status.’ Lessons from Viv. Rest in Peace Queen Vivienne Westwood.”

And celebrity stylist Karla Welch wrote on Instagram, “God save the Queen,” while New York Times fashion director and critic Vanessa Friedman shared on Twitter, “Farewell Vivienne Westwood, a true fashion original, and disruptor extraordinaire.”