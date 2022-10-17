Salehe Bembury Teases Clarks Wallabees Collaboration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It appears that Salehe Bembury has a new footwear collab on the way.

Last week, the designer shared what appears to be his upcoming collaboration with shoe company Clarks on Instagram, with the caption of the photo tagging @ClarksOriginals.

The only image shared by Bembury shows that the purported project will feature the popular Clarks Wallabee silhouette and it dons a predominantly orange-based makeup including on the hair suede upper along with matching shoelaces. The side panels and mudguard also features flat suede panels that wrap onto the heel counter. The toebox is also equipped with what appears to be Bembury’s brand Spunge’s signature fingerprint graphic in gray, which was recently used on his Vans Authentic collection. Rounding out the look of the collab is a brown crepe outsole.

At the time of writing, Bembury and Clarks have not yet confirmed that a Wallabees collab is in the works.

Prior to Bembury sharing a first look at his purported Clarks Wallabee collab, the designer announced that a new “Kuwata colorway of his popular Crocs Pollex Clog will hit stores this Saturday at Beaspunge.com at 12 p.m. ET. The new style dons an all-brown color scheme including on the doam upper, the heel strap and multi-directional outsole.

Prior to the “Kuwata” release, the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog launched in a bright yellow “Cobbler” colorway in August.

In related Salehe Bembury news, the designer is also expected to release a New Balance 990v2 collab soon after it was teased by the designer on social media.