Images of the Yu-Gi-Oh x Adidas Collab Have Emerged

Adidas is taking a trip down memory lane with its next sneaker collaboration.

Sneaker leak social media account @Ovrundr.io shared images yesterday of the forthcoming Yu-Gi-Oh x Adidas collection.

The images shared by the aforementioned account shows that the collaborative project between the popular Japanese manga series and the German sportswear brand will include two iterations of the ADI2000 sneaker as well as the Reptossage Slides.

The Yu-Gi-Oh x Adidas ADI2000 collab will be offered in two colorways, with the pairs featuring the show’s iconic characters Dark Magician or Blue Eyes White Dragon on the lateral sides of each shoe. The sneakers don a white-based leather upper and is paired with a special leather hangtag featuring the character Exodia: The Forbidden One. Rounding out the design is a co-branded tongue along with a tonal white midsole and outsole. The sneakers will also come with special packaging along with an extra set of shoelaces.

The Yu-Gi-Oh x Adidas collection will also come with two pairs of Reptossage Slides, with the characters Yugi Muto and Dark Magician as well as Seto Kaiba and Blue Eyes White Dragon printed on the strap.

Although an early look at the project was shared by @Ovrundr.io on Instagram, release details for the Yu-Gi-Oh x Adidas sneaker collection have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

