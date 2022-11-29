Wolverine Teams Up With Metallica’s Nonprofit With a Collection That Will Help Fund Trade Education Programs

Wolverine has once again teamed up with the nonprofit organization of heavy metal icons Metallica with a collaboration that will help fund trade education programs.

With Giving Tuesday here, Wolverine announced today that it has joined forces with Metallica Scholars, the workforce education initiative of the iconic band’s All Within My Hands foundation, for the third consecutive year on a limited-edition collection. Once again, the collaborative range features the artwork of artist Brandon Heart.

The latest Wolverine x Metallica Scholars collection features both apparel and footwear, including a co-branded shirt-jacket, a hooded sweatshirt, a graphic T-shirt and a knit beanie. As far as the footwear of the collection, the range features the Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Hellcat UltraSpring work boots in both a soft toe and a safety toe.

The limited-edition collection arrives today exclusively via Wolverine.com, with prices ranging from $15 to $165.

“Since the establishment of Project Bootstrap in 2014, Wolverine has worked to bolster and inspire the next generation of the American workforce,” Wolverine VP of global marketing Scott Schoessel said in a statement. “We value our partnership with All Within My Hands immensely because, together, we are able to work towards our unified goal of bringing awareness to all the great opportunities that exist within the skilled trades — like being one of the talented rig-builders, electricians, and set-builders that make up the road crew for a touring rock band.”

Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Hellcat UltraSpring work boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Wolverine

In a statement, Wolverine said it is donating 50% of sales from the collection to Metallica Scholars, which the brand stated will “help more people forge their own paths in the skilled trades.” What’s more, Wolverine said pairs of work boots and apparel will also be donated to the nonprofit.

Since the inception partnership began, Wolverine said in a statement that it has donated more than $500,000 in both financial and in-kind contributions to the Metallica Scholars program.

“The Metallica Scholars Initiative enables students of all ages to embrace workforce education and learn a new trade or upskill to diversify their knowledge base,” All Within My Hands executive director Peter Delgrosso said in a statement. “While our foundation is very active in supporting workforce education in community colleges across more than half of the U.S., it certainly takes a village. Our partner, Wolverine, has gone above and beyond to support our initiatives, and we couldn’t be prouder and more honored to roll out the third limited-edition collection with them in direct support of our mission.”