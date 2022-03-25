Wolverine Goes Sci-Fi With New Halo Video Game ‘Master Chief’ Boots Collaboration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Wolverine is stepping into the video game world, thanks to a new collaboration with Halo.

The heritage brand has partnered with 343 Industries to launch a limited-edition boot inspired by the popular video game series’ protagonist, The Master Chief. Based on Wolverine’s own Hellcat work boot, the Wolverine x Halo: The Master Chief style came to be after video game fans rallied around its similarity to the character’s shoes in 2020.

Today, the $225 pair comes in an olive green and black palette modeled after Chief’s iconic footwear. The lace-up boots feature full-grained leather uppers — like their Hellcat counterparts — with sharp details, including UltraSpring ETPU midsoles and ridged rubber outsoles for added balance and traction.

Wolverine x Halo: The Master Chief boots. CREDIT: Daniel Van Duinen

The style’s differences are most evident aesthetically. Wolverine has created a lace cover for their laces, mimicking the streamlined effect of Chief’s boots. Complementing the uppers are woven quilted panels, as well a gamer references like “117” markings — Master Chief’s soldier name — and “UNSC” (United Nations Space Command) symbols. The pair even includes “Materials Group” logos, similarly to the fictional manufacturers of Master Chief’s armor.

Wolverine x Halo: The Master Chief boots. CREDIT: Daniel Van Duinen

“After nearly a year of design and collaboration, we’re proud to launch the Wolverine x Halo: The Master Chief boot,” said Tom Kennedy, global brand president of Wolverine, in a statement. “This collaboration is a true testament to the devotion both Wolverine and 343 Industries have to our fans, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring a boot inspired by the Halo universe to life.”

Wolverine x Halo: The Master Chief boots. CREDIT: Daniel Van Duinen

The boots also arrive at a time where Halo is exceeding its own popularity. Their launch coincides with this week’s “Halo” series debut on Paramount+, as well as the recent launch of its latest game, Halo Infinite — played by a record 20 million people.

The style is being produced in extremely limited quantities. Only 117 pairs of Wolverine x Halo: The Master Chief boots will drop on March 29 at noon ET. To cop your own pair, you can visit Wolverine’s website.