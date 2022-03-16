Vera Bradley & Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Collaborate on Crocs, Flip Flops, Bags & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

You can now take a little Disney fun with you everywhere you go. Vera Bradley has launched a new Disney-inspired collection of bags and accessories, this time themed to “The Little Mermaid.” The new line features two new patterns, Ariel Floral and Ariel Floral Ditsy. Both patterns offer a vivid color palette, hand-drawn details and other fun surprises invoking the spirit of the beloved animated classic. With 36 styles to choose from there is no shortage of options to incorporate the collection into your wardrobe.

The exclusive collection includes a duffel bag, tote bag, crossbody bag, wristlets, pajamas and towels ranging in price from $20 to $150. Along with accessories, there are three footwear styles, including the Disney Crocs Ariel Floral Classic Clog, Disney Flip Flops and the Disney Crocs Classic Ariel Sandal.

The Disney Crocs Ariel Floral Classic Clog from the Vera Bradley x The Little Mermaid collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vera Bradley

The Ariel Floral Classic Clog features 360-degree comfort, pivoting heel straps for a secure fit and ventilation ports that add breathability and help shed water and debris. The crocs retail for $55.

The lateral side of the Disney Ariel Croc Sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vera Bradley

While the classic Ariel sandal includes croslite foam footbeds for lasting comfort and two strap upper inspired by the Classic Clog and Crocs Slide.

Disney Flip Flops from the Vera Bradley x The Little Mermaid collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vera Bradley

Crocs are no stranger to collaborations, citing one recent exchange with popular designer brand Balenciaga, which had audiences talking about their creative colorways, stilettos and high platforms. The controversial brand continues to partner with companies that aim to enhance the shoe’s iconic silhouette, while making something unique to the brand’s identity.

The new Vera Bradley x Disney “The Little Mermaid” collection is now available in stores and online at verabradley.com.

