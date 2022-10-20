Vera Bradley’s New Harry Potter Collection Features Slippers, Backpacks & More Magical Items

Vera Bradley’s newest collaboration has transported fans and followers of the accessories brand to the magical wizarding world of Harry Potter. The exciting collection has a variety of totes, backpacks, and apparel that pay homage to the beloved fantasy franchise, perfect for any budding wizard, warlock, or Muggle.

The limited edition items feature a signature multicolored print inspired by the brand’s favorite movie moments created for the collab that includes a plethora of recognizable characters and creatures to keep an eye out for like Dobby, Hedwig, and Fawkes among others. Whether you identify as a Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, or Hufflepuff, the print is made to be worn with pride.

Vera Bradley x Harry Potter collection. CREDIT: Via Vera Bradley

Keychain wallets, pop sockets, notebooks, and drink wear are just some of the exclusive items imbued with nostalgia and fondness for the extensive book and movie series that can be found on Vera Bradley’s website. Vera Bradley’s signature bags from the collection are fitted with roomy pockets and lots of space, perfect for the back-to-school season. Among other apparel items, the collection even offers fans fuzzy slippers made of faux fur for a cozy experience.

Vera Bradley x Harry Potter collection. CREDIT: Via Vera Bradley

With so much to choose from, anyone can proudly show off their love for all things Hogwarts. The wide-spanning versatile collection can be incorporated into any individual’s sense of style, home decor, and or travel aesthetic. The collection is available for purchase online on Vera Bradley’s website now.

