Vans and Timberland Will Soon Deliver Their First-Ever Collaboration

For the first time ever, Vans and Timberland — two VF Corp. brands — have teamed up on a footwear range.

With the 30th anniversary of the Half Cab here, Vans and Timberland have used a “meeting in the middle” them to create the Half Cab Hiker, which was described as a design that’s half skate shoe and half hiking boot.

The Half Cab Hiker, according to Vans, is equally inspired by the Half Cab and the Timberland Euro Hiker, a lightweight hiking boot that was created in 1988. For this collaboration, the atypical 5/8-height upper of the Half Cab is placed atop the Euro Hiker boot tooling, and includes metal eyestays and two-tone round boot laces. The silhouette is made from using canvas and premium leather, as well as ReBOTL lining that is made from at least 50% recycled plastic. The look also includes padded leather collars, rubber lug outsoles and co-branded Vans/Timberland detailing.

The Vans Skateboarding x Timberland Half Cab Hiker will come in “Wheat” and “Chocolate/Olive” colorways.

Aside from the Half Cab Hiker, the two have teamed up to create the Vans Skateboarding x Timberland 6-Inch Boot in black. For this look, Vans said it “revamped” the Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boots — which turn 50 years old in 2023 — with “a combination of streetwear, workwear and skate aesthetics.”

The Vans Skateboarding x Timberland collaboration arrives Dec. 20 at Vans retail stores and with select retailers, as well as via Vans.com and Timberland.com. The Half Cab Hikers will retail for $160 and the 6-Inch Boot will come with a $230 price tag.

To continue with the “meeting in the middle” theme, Vans said its campaign imagery — shot by Cian Moore — was done in rural Nebraska, which is between the Vans headquarters in California and the Timberland headquarters in New Hampshire.

Vans x Timberland Half Cab Hikers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Cian Moore/Vans

