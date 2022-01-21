Vans and Sandy Liang Team Up Again With New ’90s-Inspired Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vans is releasing a new collection in collaboration with Sandy Liang soon, taking inspirations from the ’90s and childhood nostalgia.

Liang, a New York designer, is bringing her signature stamp to some of the lifestyle brand’s most beloved shoes and apparel. This head-to-toe collection reflects the designer’s deeply personal connection to New York City, and marks the third time she has collaborated with Vans.

Sneakers from the Vans x Sandy Liang collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The release includes new takes on Vans classic shoes , like the Sk8-Hi Platform 2.0, Style 73 DX, and Authentic 44 DX sneakers. Liang added her own touches like floral embroidery, gingham fabric, lace collars and nods to NYC to the iconic shoes. The collection also includes a new style called the Sk8-Hi Tapered Modular, a high-top shoe with a deconstructed collar and removable outsole so that the style can be transformed to be worn with or without the outsole. Sneakers from the Vans x Sandy Liang collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

On the clothing front, the release includes a floral fleece jacket and canvas coat reminiscent of the brand’s most popular styles, as well as hoodie and chino pants. Liang uses different styles ranging from grandma fashion, sport femme, nostalgia, and humor as her guiding design principles, all seen throughout this collaboration

Liang also included accessories in the lineup, like a bucket hat made up of cotton canvas with daisy embroidery around the brim, and a black nylon crossbody bag, perfect for carrying a water or other small possessions.

Bucket hat from the Vans x Sandy Liang collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The Sandy Liang x Vans collection is set to release worldwide on Jan. 28 and will be available at Vans retailers, Vans.com, SandyLiang.info and other select websites.

