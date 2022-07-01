Joe Freshgoods and Vans Reveal Three-Sneaker ‘Honeymoon Stage’ Collaboration

Joe Freshgoods, arguably today’s most coveted collaborator, has another footwear range on the way, this time teaming up with Vault by Vans.

“It’s always been a goal of mine to partner with iconic brands, it’s one of those things I never thought I would get the chance to do. When it comes to classic streetwear, I feel like at some point in your career you have to have a Vault by Vans collab — it’s an iconic brand with iconic silhouettes,” he said in a statement. “It’s dope to be able to lend our culture and where we come from to such an enigmatic brand — to become a part of that legacy. It’s going to be a really big year for us and I’m excited to see all of these ideas come to life.”

One of the three Joe Freshgoods x Vault by Vans OG Style 36 LX “Honeymoon Stage” colorways. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

For his Vault by Vans debut, Joe Freshgoods — real name Joe Robinson — reimagined the OG Style 36 LX in three colorways for the “Honeymoon Stage” pack. The three colorways of the range are red, khaki and pink, which is a nod to the hues that have become synonymous with his creations. Aside from the colors, the looks feature tonal leather Sidestripes and Vans’ signature checkerboard print with JFG initials printed inside the checks. The uppers are made with suede and pigskin leather binding, vintage marshmallow outsoles and tonal Vault by Vans heel scabs.

The Joe Freshgoods “Honeymoon Stage” collaborative range with Vault by Vans will be available today as part of the opening of his new retail concept store, dubbed Every Now and Then, which is located at at 1008 W. Lake St. in Chicago. It will serve as a creative space and gallery for all of his projects and more.

After today’s launch, the collection will release at various pop-up locations, with drop info to be announced at a later date.

Joe Freshgoods x Vault by Vans “Honeymoon Stage” OG Style 36 LX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans