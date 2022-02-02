Anderson .Paak Teases New Vans Collaboration That Comes With ‘Sick Vibes’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Musician Anderson .Paak took to his Instagram Stories on Monday to give his fans an exclusive first-look at his new collaboration with Vans. The “Leave The Door Open” artist shared a blurry image that only showed off the shoes, which read, “Sick Vibes” on the outsole.

Anderson .Paak via Instagram Stories on Jan. 31, 2022. CREDIT: Anderson .Paak Instagram

“Cant wait for y’all to see the new @vans collection,” the 35-year-old rapper captioned the shot. The sneaker he teased appeared to be black with white uppers and included the signature rubber waffle outsoles.

While he didn’t share when the shoes will release, it is likely that the collection will follow suit of his previous collaborations and will include footwear and other accessories that continue to embody his Southern California roots.

This will be the third collaboration for the record producer and the California-based shoe brand. His last launch was inspired by his two sons, Soul Rasheed and Shine, and featured two takes on the classic Vans Old Skool style as well as a reversible chore jacket and two bucket hats.

Paak’s collaboration with the brand is special because he used to work at a Vans store in Topanga Canyon, Calif., before he became a chart-topping artist.

In 2020, Vans announced their partnership with the musician and confirmed that he is their first global music ambassador. Vans global music marketing lead Tierney Stout explained that he is excited to join forces with the Grammy Award winner and is looking forward to working on creative initiatives with him.

“We are inspired by AP’s multifaceted creative talent and are excited to continue to partner with him throughout the next year for curated music and art initiatives, product design and enabling creativity within the local community and around the world,” Stout said in a statement. “Anderson epitomizes creative expression and we are thrilled to officially welcome him into the Vans family.