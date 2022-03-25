Images of the Union x Nike Dunk Low ‘Court Purple’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s another iteration of the highly anticipated Union x Nike Dunk collab that’s dropping soon.

In addition to confirming the release of the “Argon” colorway this week, the Los Angeles-based boutique announced on Instagram that the “Court Purple” iteration of the fan-favorite model is also hitting shelves before month’s end. The two aforementioned colorways of the Union x Nike Dunk Low are part of the boutique’s “Passport Pack” collaborative collection with the Swoosh and the drops kicked off last month with the “Pistachio” makeup.

The Union x Nike Dunk Low “Court Purple” dons a purple grid-like mesh upper that’s coupled with white overlays and yellow contrast stitching throughout the panels. Additional details include a Union tag at the midfoot and a special detail on the heel counter. Rounding out the look is a white midsole and a purple outsole.

The lateral side of the Union x Nike Dunk Low “Court Purple.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“An ode to a classic Japanese dunk colorway known as the ‘City Pack’. This updated iteration screams world tour. The Union x Low “City Pack” features a bold ripstop upper and design elements that nod to Chris Gibbs. Love for the dunk and Union’s past, present and future,” Union wrote for the Instagram caption of its Nike Dunk Low “Court Purple” collab.

The Union x Nike Dunk Low “Court Purple” is releasing exclusively at store.unionlosangeles.com and at Union LA stores on March 31 and the shoe will come with a $150 price tag. At the time of publication, Nike hasn’t shared any info about the collab will launch via the SNKRS app.

The medial side of the Union x Nike Dunk Low “Court Purple.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike