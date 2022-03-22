Union’s Nike Dunk Low ‘Argon’ Collab Is Dropping Next Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The next installment for Union’s Nike Dunk “Passport Pack” collab is releasing soon.

After releasing the “Pistachio” makeup last month, the Los Angeles-based boutique confirmed on Instagram yesterday that the next sneaker drop from their ongoing Union x Nike Dunk “Passport Pack” will hit shelves next week with the “Argon” colorway of the collab.

According to the Instagram caption of the shoe, this “Argon” iteration of the Union x Nike Dunk Low is inspired by a classic Japan-exclusive colorway of the shoe of the same name that Union LA owner picked up and brought back to the states during the heyday.

The Union x Nike Dunk Low “Argon” sports a predominantly blue leather upper that’s covered with a grid-like mesh exterior. Adding to the look is orange contrast stitching throughout the panels of the upper along with a white tongue and matching shoelaces. Rounding out the design is a white midsole and a translucent blue outsole.

In addition to the already-released “Pistachio” makeup and the forthcoming “Argon” colorway, there’s also a purple-based iteration of the Union x Nike Dunk Low on the way, but launch details for the pair have not yet been shared.

The Union x Nike Dunk Low “Argon” will be released at store.unionlosangeles.com and at Union LA stores on March 31 for a retail price of $150. At the time of publication, the Swoosh hasn’t announced if the collab will be released via SNKRS.

In related Nike news, the brand is dropping three regional-exclusive Air Max 1 styles this Saturday in celebration of 2022 Air Max Day.