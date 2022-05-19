If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Longtime collaborators Union Los Angeles and Nike have a new sneaker project in the works.

After delivering three new Dunk Low styles in March, product images have now emerged of the global footwear boutique and the sportswear giant’s upcoming Cortez collab courtesy of @Solelinks on Twitter.

A first look at the Union LA x Nike Cortez surfaced on social media in December 2021, which revealed that the shoe features a deconstructed look on the upper and is dressed in a predominantly brown hue. Breaking up the look are red hits covering the Swoosh branding as well as multicolored striped details on the sides. Completing the design are multicolored shoelaces, “UN/LA” tag on the eye stay, a red heel tab, a brown foam midsole and a matching rubber outsole.

The lateral side of the Union LA x Nike Cortez. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

In addition to the forthcoming Cortez collab, Union has also partnered with Nike’s subsidiary brand, Jordan Brand, in April to deliver two new Air Jordan 2 collabs.

Although images of the Union x Nike Cortez collab have emerged, release details for the shoe have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

In related Nike news, Jacquemus teased a new women’s-focused Nike collection that’s designed as part of the Swoosh’s vision of “50 for her.”

The medial side of the Union LA x Nike Cortez. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Union LA x Nike Cortez. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Union LA x Nike Cortez. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike