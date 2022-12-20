Images of the Union x Air Jordan 1 KO Collab Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand and Union have a new Air Jordan collab in the works.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @beechkicks_ shared images on Instagram yesterday of the unreleased Union x Air Jordan 1 KO Low.

The images reveal that the collaborative Air Jordan 1 KO Low features a white-based canvas upper that’s offset by bright yellow stitching at the forefoot and a matching “UN/LA” tag on the heel. The shoe’s standout design element is the interchangeable Swoosh logos on the sides, which can be switched out for the include blue Swoosh logos. In addition to the sail-colored shoelaces attached to the sneaker, the collab will include a second set of gray shoelaces. Completing the look is a sail midsole and a gray outsole. The sneaker collab will come with special packaging, which features Union branding throughout the exterior.

Union LA and Jordan Brand have a deep catalog of Air Jordan collabs, which kicked off in 2018 when the two entities released their two vintage-inspired Air Jordan 1 Highs. The brands followed it up two years later with two Union x Air Jordan 4s in the “Guava Ice” and “Off Noir” colorways and then the “Taupe Haze” And “Desert Moss” makeups last year. The brands would team up again in April with a pair of Air Jordan 2 colorways.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Union x Air Jordan 1 KO Low will be released on Jan. 27 and will come with a $150 price tag. At the time of publication, the release of the project has not yet been announced by the collaborators.