Images of a New UNDFTD x Nike Air Force 1 Collab Surface

A new sneaker collaboration between Undefeated and Nike is reportedly in the works.

After delivering a series of Air Force 1 Low and Dunk Low styles for their “5 On It” collection last year, images of the iconic streetwear label and the Swoosh’s forthcoming Air Force 1 “Multi-Patent” collab have surfaced yesterday courtesy of @Sneakernews on Instagram.

For the latest look, Undefeated and Nike gave the classic silhouette a premium patent leather upper, with various hues donning each of the panels. A purple hue covers the heel counter while red dresses the mid-panel, blue at the forefoot, and pink on the toe box. Undefeated’s “5 Strike” branding appears on the tongue tag and a special lace lock is attached to the shoelaces. Completing the look of the collab is a white midsole and a translucent outsole.

Undefeated isn’t the only entity that’s getting an Air Force 1 collab. Cole Bennett, founder of the multimedia company Lyrical Lemonade, also showcased the forthcoming Lyrical Lemonade x Nike Air Force 1 Low on Instagram yesterday , but the release of the shoe wasn’t revealed.

Despite @Sneakernews on Instagram sharing an early look at the forthcoming Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Multi-Patent” collab, release details for the shoe have not yet been announced by the collaborators.

In related Nike news, a pair of Nike Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month” colorways are releasing on Aug. 11 as part of the silhouette’s 40th anniversary this year. The shoes will be available via SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers and will retail for $150 each.