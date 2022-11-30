Undefeated’s Next Nike Air Force 1 Collab Drops This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Longtime partners Undefeated and Nike have another sneaker project in the works.

The legendary sneaker boutique and apparel brand has revealed on Instagram yesterday that it has joined forces with the sportswear giant to deliver a new Air Force 1 Low “Celestine Blue” collab before week’s end.

The latest collab between Undefeated and Nike is part of an ongoing series of Air Force 1 styles between the two entities that feature patent leather uppers. This iteration dons a different hue on the various panels on the upper, with a green toe box, purple mudguard, teal mid-panel, brown tongue, and pink heel counter. The sneaker also features a clear Swoosh branding on the sides and Undefeated’s signature “Five Strike” logo on the heel and insole. Rounding out the look is a stealthy black ankle collar, a sail midsole, and a rubber gum outsole.

“Steel blue, salmon orange and bright purple mix in rich patent leather on this shoe’s upper—no two panels are alike. This multicolor design sits atop a gum outsole and is tied together by a translucent blue Swoosh,” Undefeated wrote on the Instagram caption of the collab.

The “Celestine Blue” colorway of the Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low collab is a follow up to the duo’s “Pink Prime” makeup that released last week. At the time of publication, the previous style is still available on Undefeated’s website in a majority of sizes.

The Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Celestine Blue” collab will be released on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET at Undefeated.com and at Undefeated stores. The sneaker will come with a $160 price tag.