Undefeated and Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 37 Collab Drops This Week

Longtime collaborators Undefeated and Jordan Brand are back with a new sneaker project. This time, the duo is giving the latest Air Jordan silhouette a militaristic makeover.

The West Coast-based boutique shared details on Instagram yesterday about its next project with Michael Jordan’s namesake brand. The project will include a new Air Jordan 37 along with the release of an accompanying apparel collection.

In 2005, Jordan Brand tapped Undefeated to collaborate on the ever-popular Air Jordan 4 sneaker and became the first boutique to receive an Air Jordan collab. The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 collab was inspired by military flight jackets and only 72 pairs of the shoe was created, which were made available to the made via an in-store raffle. At the time of publication, the collab is available at Stadium Goods in a men’s size 8 for a whopping $39,655.

The Undefeated x Air Jordan 37 features a similar color scheme to the duo’s first sneaker project and it features a khaki-colored upper that’s inspired by the look of the Jordan 7 silhouette. The sneaker also features camo underlay panels, with orange accents on the heel and at the forefoot of the dual stacked Formula 23 foam midsole.

The Undefeated x Air Jordan 37 collab along with the matching apparel capsule will be released on Friday at Undefeated.com and at Undefeated stores. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the collab has not yet been announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

