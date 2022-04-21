Tyler, the Creator’s Customizable Golf Wang Converse Sneakers Are Only Available for 24 Hours

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tyler, the Creator’s latest Converse collaboration is utterly sustainable. However, there’s one minor detail that marks a major change — it’s only available for 24 hours.

The rapper’s Golf Wang label has partnered with the iconic sneaker brand on a customizable range of its high-top Chuck 70 sneakers, launching online April 28. The collaboration will allow shoppers to alter the shoes’ graphics, uppers and base colors through Converse’s own Converse By You program.

Converse x Golf Wang’s customizable Chuck 70 sneaker campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

In the accompanying campaign, Converse and Golf Wang showcase different ways customers can make their Chuck 70s utterly unique — thanks to invisible models posing in the collection. The sneaker style is cast in a palette of black, red, golden yellow, white, light blue and forest green, complete with coordinating sole piping. Though all pairs feature a polka-dot lining, their graphics can be chosen from a variety of options — featuring “Golf” or “Golf Wang” lettering in fonts ranging from gothic to retro.

Most notably, Converse has stated it can provide over 100,000 color and graphics combinations — ensuring there’s a style available for anyone.

Converse x Golf Wang’s customizable Chuck 70 sneaker campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Golf Wang has expanded since launching in 2011, partnering with brands like Vans, Suicoke and Lacoste. The brand has released limited-edition takes on Converse’s Chuck 70 high and low-top sneakers over the years, ranging from flame prints to pastels. The label has also conceived a Golf Le Fleur line with Converse, and launched its own collections of luggage, fragrance, accessories and more.

Converse x Golf Wang’s customizable Chuck 70 sneaker campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse itself has increased its slate of collaborations in recent years, partnering with Rick Owens, Come Tees, Comme des Garcons and more labels. The brand has also just dropped its Summer 2022 collection, featuring new takes on its Chuck 70, Run Star Hike and Run Star Motion sneakers in high and low-top silhouettes. All include a range of warm weather-worthy details, such as floral embroidery, platform soles, paint-splatter prints and a color palette of purples, blues and pinks.

Converse x Golf Wang’s customizable line will drop on Converse’s website on April 28.

