Tyga’s MSCHF ‘Wavy Baby’ Collab Is Releasing Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tyga got the internet buzzing over his latest sneaker collaboration.

The rapper confirmed on his social media channels yesterday that his new MSCHF x Tyga “Wavy Baby” shoe will hit shelves before month’s end. The sneaker was designed in partnership with MSCHF, the company that was behind the viral “Satan” Nike Air Max 97 custom sneaker that sent the internet into a frenzy in 2021.

The MSCHF x Tyga “Wavy Baby” appears to be loosely based on the classic Vans Old-Skool silhouette but has been altered to feature a wave-like aesthetic throughout the shoe. The upper features a black-based canvas upper that’s coupled with white shoelaces and a wavy white striped overlay panel on the sides. Additional details include ‘Wavy’ branding on the footbed and on the red tab on the heel.

Rounding out the design of the shoe is a wavy white midsole and a gum brown outsole and the latter features a removable warning label that reads “Warning: By placing your foot in this shoe, you agree to waive any claims against MSCHF for any injury, death, or damages arising from having your foot in this shoe. By placing your foot in the shoe, you also agree to assume all risk of injury arising from having your foot in this shoe.”

The MSCHF x Tyga “Wavy Baby” sneaker collab will be released on April 18 at 12 p.m. ET exclusively on the MSCHF Sneakers app. The shoe will come with a $220 price tag.

The lateral side of the Tyga x MSCHF “Wavy Baby” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of MSCHF