Images of the Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low Collab Have Emerged

By Victor Deng
Jordan Brand Dubai Mall
The new Jordan Brand store in the Dubai Mall.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jordan Brand

A new Air Jordan 2 collaboration is reportedly dropping soon.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Sneaker63official shared images on Instagram of the forthcoming Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low, a new collab that’s slated to hit stores before year’s end.

This latest iteration of Michael Jordan’s second signature shoe is designed in collaboration with Two 18, a Detroit-based sneaker shop that recently opened in February and is the sister store to retailer Burn Rubber.

The Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low collab features a tonal brown color scheme, with premium suede covering the entirety of the low-cut upper. Breaking up the look are red and blue stripes at the midfoot that run along with ankle collar and down to the mudguard while a dark brown suede panels and leather accents appear on the heel counter and sock liner, respectively. The shoe’s standout element is the graphical footbed before a sail midsole and the translucent outsole complete the look of the collab.

Additional collaborative partners that are also releasing their own Air Jordan 2 collabs this year include LA-based retailer Union’s two Air Jordan 2 collab that launched in April as well as NY-based artist Nina Chanel Abney and her two-shoe collab dropping on Thursday. Fans of the model can also expect the classic Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” returning to stores this fall.

Although images of the Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low were shared by @zSneakerheadz and @Sneaker63official, release details of the collab have not yet been announced by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, Zion Williamson teased the Air Jordan 1 Low “Voodoo” colorway on social media.

