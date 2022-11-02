Trophy Room’s Air Jordan 7 Collab Releases This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Trophy Room, a sneaker boutique owned by Michael Jordan’s youngest son, Marcus, has a new Air Jordan collab dropping this week.

After delivering its Air Jordan 1 High “Freeze Out” collab in February 2021, the sneaker boutique announced on Instagram yesterday that its latest Air Jordan 7 “New Sheriff In Town” sneaker project will hit retail before week’s end.

According to the Instagram post, the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 “New Sheriff In Town” collab is based on “The greatest game that nobody ever saw” that was played on July 22, 1992 in Monte Carlo during the 1992 Summer Olympics. That game was a scrimmage by the ’92 United States men’s Olympic basketball team that was highlighted by the face-off between Jordan and Magic Johnson. Jordan’s team would eventually win the game, and following the scrimmage, he would turn to Johnson and say, “There’s a new sheriff in town.”

The Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 “New Sheriff In Town” collab features a vibrant red suede upper and is coupled with tan overlay panels. Nodding back to the ’92 Olympics are the colors of the five Olympic rings on the heel tab and gold accents referencing the ’92 United States men’s Olympic basketball team’s gold medal victory at the global event. Completing the look is MJ’s signature stamped on the heel counter along with a sail-based midsole and an aged outsole.

The Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 “New Sheriff In Town” collab will be released via in-store raffle at the Trophy Room store in Orlando, Florida from now until tomorrow. Winners will be notified by Friday.

