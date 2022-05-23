Travis Scott and Nike Have a Four-Shoe Collab On the Way

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike has teamed up with Travis Scott for its latest sneaker collaborations, which are dropping under the Houston rapper’s Cactus Jack label.

The next sneaker project between Scott and the sportswear giant will include two new iterations of the classic Air Max 1 and Air Trainer 1 silhouettes and will hit shelves before week’s end.

Scott’s latest Cactus Jack x Nike Air Trainer 1 and Air Max 1 collabs feature utilitarian looks, with each style donning earthy tones and details including a shroud that covers the upper of the first silhouette. The collabs’ standout details are the Cactus Jack and Cactus Corporation featured throughout the sneakers.

The lateral side of the Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1 “Saturn Gold.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Scott’s Air Max 1 collabs were unveiled by the Swoosh during Air Max Day last year and were scheduled to launch in December 2021 but the release of the shoes was postponed following the tragedies at his 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston. For the Air Trainer 1 styles, fans were able to get their hands on the collaborative sneakers last week exclusively on Scott’s website via raffle and as expected, sizes sold out quickly.

“Cactus Jack could not be relegated to only music. Their latest footwear silhouettes reinterpret the brand in a new state as CACT.US CORP. They’ve reimagined, designed, and built this Air Trainer 1 for the unpredictability of everyday exploration. Simply put, this sneaker is made to thrive wherever it happens to be, but it carries CACT.US CORP’s unique aura and durable designs,” Nike wrote for the product description of Scott’s Air Trainer 1 collab.

Scott’s Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1 and Air Trainer 1 collabs will be released this Friday via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET. The first silhouette will retail for $150 while the latter pair will come with a $160 price tag.