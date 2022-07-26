Travis Scott Spotted in New Air Jordan 1 Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Travis Scott and Jordan Brand keep the sneaker collaborations coming.

After delivering his Air Jordan 1 Low “Sail and Ridgerock” collab last week, the Houston rapper was spotted in Miami in an unreleased Jordan 1 Low “Off Noir” collab. An on-foot look at Travis Scott wearing the collab was shared by @JFGrails on Instagram and according to the account, the shoe is a sample.

The shoe dons a color scheme similar to the aforementioned Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Sail and Ridgerock” collab, but the brown-based nubuck panels on the are replaced with black accents. The look continues with white overlay panels along with a reverse Swoosh logo on the lateral side and “Cactus Jack” branding on the tongue. Completing the look of the shoe are sail shoelaces, a white midsole and a black outsole.

Jordan Brand and Travis Scott dropped their first Jordan 1 Low in 2019 and the duo followed it up with a three-way collab with Fragment last year. The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Sail and Ridgerock” collab was the latest sneaker project between the two and at the time of publication, the sneaker is currently reselling for over $1,000 on the secondary marketplace StockX.

Although an on-feet look of Travis Scott wearing his unreleased Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Noir” sample was shared by @JFGrails on Instagram, neither Jordan Brand or Travis Scott have revealed if the sneaker is releasing.

In related Travis Scott x Air Jordan news, the duo is reportedly dropping a new Air Jordan 1 Low “Black/Phantom” collab in December. At the time of publication, release details of the collab have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.