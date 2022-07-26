×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Travis Scott Spotted in New Air Jordan 1 Collab

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Sail and Ridgerock'
The lateral side of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Sail and Ridgerock" collab.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Travis Scott and Jordan Brand keep the sneaker collaborations coming.

After delivering his Air Jordan 1 Low “Sail and Ridgerock” collab last week, the Houston rapper was spotted in Miami in an unreleased Jordan 1 Low “Off Noir” collab. An on-foot look at Travis Scott wearing the collab was shared by @JFGrails on Instagram and according to the account, the shoe is a sample.

The shoe dons a color scheme similar to the aforementioned Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Sail and Ridgerock” collab, but the brown-based nubuck panels on the are replaced with black accents. The look continues with white overlay panels along with a reverse Swoosh logo on the lateral side and “Cactus Jack” branding on the tongue. Completing the look of the shoe are sail shoelaces, a white midsole and a black outsole.

Jordan Brand and Travis Scott dropped their first Jordan 1 Low in 2019 and the duo followed it up with a three-way collab with Fragment last year. The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Sail and Ridgerock” collab was the latest sneaker project between the two and at the time of publication, the sneaker is currently reselling for over $1,000 on the secondary marketplace StockX.

Although an on-feet look of Travis Scott wearing his unreleased Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Noir” sample was shared by @JFGrails on Instagram, neither Jordan Brand or Travis Scott have revealed if the sneaker is releasing.

In related Travis Scott x Air Jordan news, the duo is reportedly dropping a new Air Jordan 1 Low “Black/Phantom” collab in December. At the time of publication, release details of the collab have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad