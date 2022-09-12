A Travis Scott x Air Jordan 7 Collab Is Reportedly In the Works

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Travis Scott has forged a strong relationship with Jordan Brand, which is evident with the release of their numerous sneaker collabs in recent years. Now, it appears that the Houston rapper and Michael Jordan’s namesake brand’s fruitful partnership will continue with the release of a new Air Jordan collab.

Sneaker leak social media account @_PO2345 revealed on Twitter last week that a Travis Scott x Air Jordan 7 collab is on the way. Additionally, the Twitter post revealed that the rapper will also be releasing a brand new sneaker with Jordan Brand, but further details about the purported silhouette, including the name of the model, have not yet been revealed by the account.

“As the partnership between @Jumpman23, @Nike, @trvisXX, is likely to continue, expect this dynamic unit to explore a new realm of possibilities in the future. This time the Air Jordan 7 & for the first time, a new shoe with an entirely new design from Houston’s own,” @_PO2345 wrote for the Twitter post about the possible Travis Scott x Air Jordan 7 collab.

Prior to Jordan Brand and Travis Scott confirming their purported Air Jordan 7 collab, early info has also surfaced this month that the duo could be dropping a new women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low collab before year’s end. There’s also a stealthy “Black/Phantom” colorway of the collaborative shoe that’s reportedly hitting stores in December.

Although early details of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 7 collab were shared by @_PO2345 on Twitter, the collab has not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand.