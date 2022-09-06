If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand and Travis Scott have already delivered an acclaimed Air Jordan 1 collab this year. And now, it appears that the duo is dropping a new iteration of the shoe, but this time for female sneaker fans.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @MrUnloved_1s shared on Instagram late last night that a women’s exclusive “Sail/Black” colorway of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low is making its way to retail between late this year and early 2023.

Although images of the shoe have yet to surface, a mock-up depiction shared by the aforementioned accounts revealed that the forthcoming Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low will feature a black-based nubuck upper and is offset by sail leather overlay panels. The collab’s standout element is the reverse Swoosh branding on the lateral side while the traditional logo appears on the medial portion. The shoe is also expected to feature “Cactus Jack” branding throughout the shoe while a sail midsole and a black outsole complete the look.

In addition to the women’s exclusive “Sail/Black” colorway, Travis Scott and Jordan Brand are also reportedly dropping a “Black/Phantom” iteration of their collaborative Air Jordan 1 Low in December.

While early release info for the women’s exclusive Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Sail/Black” was shared by @zSneakerheadz and @MrUnloved_1s, the launch details have not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, the long-awaited release of the Air Jordan 37, the latest sneaker in Michael Jordan’s signature line, is taking place this month with the “Beyond Borders” colorway.