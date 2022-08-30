Possible Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High Samples Surface

Travis Scott at Lure restaurant in Soho, New York on July 4, 2022.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Travis Scott and Jordan Brand have produced some of the most coveted sneaker project in recent memory and now, it appears that sample versions of their Air Jordan 1 High collab have emerged.

After delivering the Air Jordan 1 Low “Sail and Ridgerock” collab in July, sneaker leak social media account @Ready2cop shared images of two purported sample versions of the beloved Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High collab on Instagram this week. According to the account, the styles shown in the post are samples and are not expected to receive a retail release.

The first purported Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High collab dons a traditional red, white, and black color scheme that’s generally linked to Michael Jordan’s heyday with the Chicago Bulls. The shoe features Travis Scott’s signature reverse Swoosh branding on the lateral side, a hidden stash pocket on the ankle collar, and a yellowed midsole to give the shoe a vintage look.

The second pair wears a black-based suede upper and is coupled with purple overlay panels and a sail reverse Swoosh logo on the lateral portion. Both unreleased iterations of the purported Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High collabs feature texts on the inside of the heel counter that confirms they’re a sample.

Despite images of the purported Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 collabs surfacing on social media, the release of the collab has not been announced by Jordan Brand and Travis Scott.

In related Air Jordan news, a new “Black/Phantom” colorway of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low is reportedly hitting stores before year’s end.