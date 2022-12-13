Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Black Phantom’ Collab Drops This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Before 2022 comes to a closer, sneaker fans have at least one more Air Jordan collab to look forward to from Travis Scott and Jordan Brand.

After delivering their sought after “Reverse Mocha” collab in July, the Houston rapper and Michael Jordan’s namesake brand have joined forces once again on a new Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” collab dropping before week’s end.

The latest Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” colorway features a stealthy black-based color scheme, with the rapper’s signature reverse Swoosh branding on the lateral side of the premium suede upper. Adding a touch of contrast to the sneaker project is the white stitching throughout the shoe, while a white bee graphic is embroidered on the left heel along with Jordan Brand’s “Wings” logo on the right shoe. Co-branding is also stamped on the footbed while a stealthy black tooling appears below.

Travis Scott and Jordan Brand’s collaborative partnership started in 2017. Thus far, the duo released several iterations of the acclaimed Air Jordan 1. The first Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 collab dropped in May 2019 and two months later, their inaugural Air Jordan 1 Low collab dropped. The rapper’s Air Jordan 1 collabs continued to release last year when he tapped designer Hiroshi Fujiwara to deliver two Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 styles.

At the time of publication, release details for the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” collab have not yet been announced by the collaborators. Select Jordan Brand stockists including End. Clothing has announced that the project will be released this Thursday for $150.