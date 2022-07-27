Toms Taps Loveis Wise for Colorful Slip-Ons in Third Artist Series Drop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Toms is consigning its Artist Series with a third shoe release, courtesy of Loveis Wise.

The L.A.-based illustrator brought their signature splash of color to the collaboration, with the Australian shoe brand, designing a print for its signature Alps slip-on shoe. The $60 style, which is now available on Toms’ website, features a color-blocked print of geometric shapes in hues of pink, green, white, red and blue. Overlaid with these shapes is inspirational lettering, proclaiming statements like “I Am Growing” and “I Am Free.” Naturally, the set features all of the Alps’ signature fabric uppers and lightweight OrthoLite insoles, crafted from 26% sustainable materials, including waste foam and bio-oils.

Toms x Loveis Wise Alps shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

Toms x Loveis Wise Alps shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

“I’m passionate about mental health because I struggle with anxiety and depression, and it’s important for me to find ways to center myself,” Wise said in a statement. “My inspiration behind the shoe that I created with Toms was just reminders of different affirmations that help me stay grounded and recognize my own truth.”

Loveis Wise stars in the Toms x Loveis Wise campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

Wise also notable starred in the accompanying campaign themselves. For the occasion, they drew a pattern in a notebook and posed in two bohemian outfits: a color-blocked skirt and silk top, and a white top with printed trousers. In each set of photos, Wise naturally wore their collaborative Toms shoes.

Loveis Wise stars in the Toms x Loveis Wise campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

Toms’ Artist Series is an interactive project for the brand, which taps different artists to co-design shoes with to show how self-expression supports mental health. Previously, the series released footwear designed by artists Monica Ahanonu and Ludi Leiva, and will be an ongoing project in the future. As is Toms’ brand mission, a portion of proceeds from all shoes sold will support grassroots organizations.

In the past, the brand has collaborated with numerous creatives, labels and organizations on limited-edition footwear, including James Goldcrown, Wildfang and Happiness Project.

Discover more stars wearing Toms in the gallery.