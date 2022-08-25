Tom Sachs’ NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe Is Releasing In New Colorway Next Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tom Sachs’ new NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe is getting a new look.

After debuting the collab in a simple gray-based makeup in June, the artist and the sportswear giant have announced that they will deliver their General Purpose Shoe in a new yellow colorway next month.

The latest iteration of the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe dons a predominantly yellow color scheme on the knitted upper and on the accompanying suede overlay panels at the forefoot, heel counter, and eyelets. Breaking up the look is the white Swoosh logo on the sides, white shoelaces, and orange pull tabs on the tongue and heel. Rounding out the look is a three-piece cup sole, which consists of an EVA foam core, a soft gum rubber midsole and a durable rubber outsole for everyday wear.

“This sneaker is a product of our ongoing research into how our bodies meet the ground. We opened up the archive, wore it out, stripped it down, kept what worked and added what was missing in pursuit of a perennial sneaker. An ever-better sneaker. A never-settle sneaker. A round-the-clock, made-to-last, built-to-code sneaker,” Tom Sachs’ website wrote for the product description of the shoe.

Joining the already released gray colorway and the forthcoming yellow iteration, there’s also a brown-based style of the shoe that’s reportedly on the way.

The new yellow-based iteration of the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe will be released on Sept. 1 at Nikecraft.com and at select retailers worldwide on Sept. 2. The shoe will come with a $110 price tag.