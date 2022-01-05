Images of Tom Sachs and Nike’s Next Collaboration Surface

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nike and Tom Sachs have delivered some of the most coveted collabs in the past and now, it appears that the duo has another sneaker project on the way.

Sneaker leak social media account @Sneakerknockerzllc shared images of a purported Tom Sachs x Nike sneaker collab on Instagram yesterday along with revealing that the shoe will hit shelves this year.

The new silhouette features a low-cut mesh upper that’s combined with premium suede overlays, which bears similarities to the popular Nike Killshot silhouette. Additional details include royal blue pull tabs on the heel and the tongue along with Tom Sachs branding stitched onto the tongue tag. Rounding out the look is a brown rubber midsole and a black waffle outsole.

In addition to the aforementioned sneaker, Tom Sachs and Nike are also expected to release their latest 2.5 variation of the acclaimed Mars Yard shoe soon. The latest version includes a rip-stop mesh upper that’s paired with suede overlays and red Swoosh branding appearing on each of the sides. Unlike previous versions, this pair features a black rubber toe cap that’s also attached to the outsole.

Although a first look at the forthcoming Tom Sachs x Nike sneaker has surfaced on social media, the release of the collab has not been confirmed by the parties involved.

In related Nike news, Nike Skateboarding will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in March with the release of a new SB Dunk Low style in spring ’22 after images of the shoe emerged on social media.