Tom Sachs’ Nike General Purpose Shoe ‘Studio’ Restocks This Week

Fans who missed out on purchasing the inaugural colorway of Tom Sachs’ Nike General Purpose Shoe will have another opportunity to add the shoe to their sneaker collection soon.

The American artist announced on his Instagram story yesterday that his Nike General Purpose Shoe in the “Studio” makeup will return to retail on Friday.

This was the first Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe colorway to release this year, and it features a predominantly white knitted upper with blue accents on the tongue’s pull tab and heel tab. Completing the look is a soft brown gum rubber midsole and a black EVA foam outsole.

Nike’s NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe (GPS) sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“It took me years to best advantage the superpowers of scale and to deliver value while still reflecting the standards of my studio. A great collaboration is something that no partner could do without the other, and NikeCraft has always been a 50/50 collaboration, Sachs said about his Nike General Purpose Shoe when the sneaker was announced in May. “The GPS is a tool to be the best you. They have an understated quality. They’re meant to do all the things that you do and tell your story.”

The Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe “Studio” will be restocked on Friday at nikecraft.com for a retail price of $110.

In addition to the restock, there’s also a brown-based colorway of the sneaker that could be hitting shelves soon.