Timberland and Pangaia Create Boots and a Mule Designed With Nature in Mind

For the first time, Timberland and Pangaia have teamed up for a collaborative footwear range.

The collection, according to Timberland, was “designed with nature in mind” and pairs “partly natural materials, bold colors and iconic style.” Included in the range are several new-look 6-Inch boots and a mule, which are offered in men’s and women’s sizing.

The Timberland x Pangaia Premium Fabric 6-Inch Boot, which retails for $250, is made with responsibly grown rubber, abaca plant fiber and organically grown cotton. Timberland explained that the look “leans into a cleaner aesthetic” with its subtle flaps covering the eyelets and tonal outsoles. It is dressed in signature Pangaia colors “Galaxy Pink” and “Palm Green,” as well as Timberland’s “Wheat” hue.

These are available now via Pangaia.com, Timberland.com and at select Timberland stores globally.

As for the collaborative Fabric Slip-On Mule, which retails for $170, Timberland and Pangaia designed the look for circularity, which is in line with the Timberland Timberloop design process. Timberland explained that the outsole and inner bootie/webbing system were engineered to be disassembled at the end of the shoe’s life, and to close the loop, the footwear company is asking customers to send it back once its no longer being used to sort the parts and put them into their proper recycling stream toward a second life.