Thomas Rhett Remixes Chaco Sandals Using Family Memories on the River as Inspiration

Chaco and Thomas Rhett have a new adventure-ready collection out now.

The collaborative collection between the outdoor brand and the country music megastar features limited-edition sandals that Chaco said were inspired by Rhett’s love of the outdoors and his memories on the river with his family. The range is executed with two different patterns using hues reminiscent of rainbow trout and brook trout.

It includes “Brook Trout” and “Rainbow Trout” iterations for adults of the Z/1 Classic, which retail for $110, as well as the Z/2 Classic that retail for $110 and Chillos Slide that come with a $55 price tag.

Looks from the Chaco x Thomas Rhett collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chaco

“Getting out and being in the river with my wife, family or friends is one of the most peaceful ways that we get to spend time together. Those moments, when I’m 60 or 70 years old and looking back, are going to stand out as some of my favorite memories,” Rhett said in a statement.

The range also includes looks in children’s sizing. For kids, both the “Brook Trout” and “Rainbow Trout” colorways adorn the Z/1 Ecotread, which retail for $65.

“One of the main reasons I wanted to make sure we added a kid’s line is that I want our kids to feel a part of this,” Rhett said in a statement. “I cannot wait to see entire families in these shoes all over the country this year and have that encourage them to get out and do something adventurous together.”

All of the looks are available now via Chacos.com.

The Chaco x Thomas Rhett sandal range for the family. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chaco

What’s more, Chaco said proceeds from each children’s sandal sale will be donated to Love One International, which provides access to life-saving medical care to children in Uganda. Also, the brand confirmed a donation will be made to Trout Unlimited, a nonprofit that is dedicated to conserving freshwater streams, rivers and associated upland habitats for trout, salmon and other aquatic species.