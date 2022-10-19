Marge Simpsons’ Hair Covers This Adidas Superstar x ‘The Simpsons’ Shoe

10 Jul 1999: The Adidas Logo on the New Zealand shirt during the Tri-Nations match against South Africa at Carisbrook Park in Dunedin, New Zealand. The All Blacks won 28-0. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wilson /Allsport

A new sneaker collab between “The Simpsons” and Adidas is on the way.

Sneaker leak social media account @Ovrnundr.io shared product images of the forthcoming “The Simpsons” x Adidas Superstar “Marge Simpson” collab on Instagram yesterday, but the release info wasn’t shared.

The sneaker features a fuzzy blue upper that’s inspired by the character Marge Simpson and her iconic blue hair, with the character itself stamped at the midfoot. Breaking up the look are white shoelaces and a matching shell toe box while “The Simpsons” branding appears on the heel tab. The footbed features the text “End Plastic Waste,” which is part of the brand’s ongoing initiative to release sneakers made from sustainable materials. Completing the look is a white cupsole.

Prior to the images of “The Simpsons” x Adidas Superstar “Marge Simpson” collab surfacing this week, the sportswear brand and the popular TV series have launched numerous sneaker projects including the ZX 10000 “Krusty Burger,” McCarten “Ned Flanders,” and the ZX 1000 “Flaming Moe.”

At the time of publication, the release details for “The Simpsons” x Adidas Superstar “Marge Simpson” collab have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

