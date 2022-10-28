Images of the Adidas Stan Smith ‘Homer Simpson’ Collab Have Emerged

10 Jul 1999: The Adidas Logo on the New Zealand shirt during the Tri-Nations match against South Africa at Carisbrook Park in Dunedin, New Zealand. The All Blacks won 28-0. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wilson /Allsport

A new sneaker collaboration between the hit tv show “The Simpsons” and Adidas is in the works.

After getting a first look at the unreleased Adidas Superstar “Marge Simpsons” collab last week, images of the forthcoming “The Simpsons” x Adidas Stan Smith “Homer Simpson” colorway were shared yesterday by @BRKicks on Instagram.

An early look at “The Simpsons” x Adidas Stan Smith “Homer Simpson” collab on social media reveals that the sneaker will feature a white leather upper and is offset by gold “Homer Simpson” branding by the Three Stripes perforations replacing the traditional “Stan Smith” text. The shoe’s standout detail is a graphic of the character Homer stamped on the tongue and as well as a fuzzy green heel tab with Homer at the center. Longtime fans of the tv show may recall an iconic moment when Homer backs up into bushes, which became a meme.

Prior to collaborating on the Adidas Stan Smith “Homer Simpson,” the duo launched numerous sneaker projects in recent months including the ZX 10000 “Krusty Burger,” McCarten “Ned Flanders,” and the ZX 1000 “Flaming Moe.”

Despite images of “The Simpsons” x Adidas Stan Smith “Homer Simpson” collab surfacing on social media, release details for the sneaker project have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

