This Adidas Forum Colorway Is Inspired by ‘The Grinch’

Adidas Originals is getting into the Christmas spirit with its upcoming Forum release.

Images of “The Grinch” x Adidas Forum Low collab were shared by @Nicekicks on Instagram yesterday. There are release details available for the collab at the time of publication. The Instagram account shared both a in-hand look as well as the retail photos of the collab, which provided sneaker fans an idea of what’s hitting retail soon.

“The Grinch” x Adidas Forum Low collab features a premium hairy suede upper that dons a green-based color scheme referencing the Christmas movie’s cynical grump. The sneaker also comes with neon green shoelaces along with co-branding on the tongue tag and special lace dubraes on the midfoot. The sneaker comes with a second pair of insoles, with the additional one featuring a graphic of “The Grinch” on a sleigh. Completing the look is a neon green cupsole with contrasting red accents at the forefoot.

Adidas Originals has referenced pop culture is several of its recent sneaker collabs. The Three Stripes joined forces with “Yu-Gi-Oh!” last month to deliver a multi-shoe collection inspired by the shoe’s characters. Additionally, the sportswear giant is also partnering with “The Simpsons” to deliver a new Stan Smith “Homer Simpson” collab, which recalls an iconic moment in the show when the character Homer backs up into bushes.

At the time of publication, the release details for “The Grinch” x Adidas Forum Low collab have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved in the sneaker project.