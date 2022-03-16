Target Teams Up With Stoney Clover Lane on Beach-Ready Sandals, Slides and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Target’s latest designer collection is coming soon — and just in time for spring. The retailer is partnering with travel accessories brand Stoney Clover Lane, expanding their range with a full-scale offering of affordable clothing, swimwear and more for the new season.

Launching on April 2, the Target x Stoney Clover Lane collection features a cheerful color palette of purple, pink, blue, yellow and green across numerous product categories. Swimsuits, athleisure and relaxed dresses and jumpsuits are given the Stoney Clover treatment through optimistic prints like tie-dye and stripes. The collection also includes a variety of accessories, including numerous patches, customizable totes and pouches, backpacks and hair ties. There’s even pieces ideal for daytime and beach trips, ranging from dog bandanas to a cooler and a portable speaker.

When it comes to footwear, the duo’s collaboration features several sandals silhouettes that can be worn from the backyard to the beach. The first is a sport sandal style, featuring woven hook-and-loop straps atop a ridged platform sole. Complete with a sweet gold heart accent, the $20 style comes in white, yellow and multicolored palettes.

Target x Stoney Clover Lane’s sport sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Stoney Clover and Target’s second style puts a similar sandal in another secure silhouette. The double-strapped style features a stretchy slingback strap connected to two hook-and-loop straps, each topped with a heart accent. The pair, which comes in a monochrome bubblegum pink hue, retails for $20.

Target x Stoney Clover Lane’s two-strap sport sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

The collaboration’s third shoe comes in the form of a wearable flat slide. The style features two wide adjustable straps, each cinched with heart-shaped buckles. The pair comes in three colorways, featuring a monochrome purple, light pink and multicolored tie-dye palette. The style is also especially affordable, retailing for $10.

Target x Stoney Clover Lane’s slide sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Target x Stoney Clover lane is the brand’s latest designer collaboration. The retailer has a lengthy history of partnering on affordable collections with established and emerging brands, including Anna Sui, Missoni, Altuzarra, Lilly Pulitzer and LoveShackFancy. You can shop the full Target x Stoney Clover Lane collaboration on Target.com on April 2.

