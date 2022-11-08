Adidas Taps Taquería Orinoco For New Forum Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas Originals has teamed up with a taqueria for its next sneaker collab.

After delivering a multi-shoe and apparel collection with Balenciaga last week, the sportswear giant has announced on Instagram yesterday that it has tapped Taquería Orinoco to create a new Forum Low collab that’s hitting retail before month’s end.

According to Adidas, Taquería Orinoco is one of 11 partners across the globe that’s getting its own collaboration in the near future. The collaborative Taquería Orinoco x Adidas Forum Low features predominantly sail-based leather upper, while the taqueria’s signature logo appears on the lateral portion of the shoe and on the tongue tag. A few of the restaurant’s popular menu items are printed onto the shoelaces, with the red accents on the laces also appearing on the ankle collar. Rounding out the look is a tonal sail midsole and outsole. The sneaker also comes with a detachable key chain and special packaging.

“Authentic food. Real people. One-of-a-kind sneakers. The new limited edition Forum created by Adidas, with the logo and colors of the @taqueriaorinoco. idas This silhouette is part of a tennis collection created by Adidas in collaboration with 11 iconic restaurants around the world, Adidas wrote for the Instagram caption.

The Taquería Orinoco x Adidas Forum Low collab will be released on Nov. 17 via the Confirmed app and at select Adidas Originals retailers. At the time of writing, the retail pricing of the shoe has not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

In related Adidas news, the brand has announced that Bjørn Gulden will serve as its new CEO.